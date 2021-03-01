Vietnam veteran slated to receive Bronze Star for heroic actions during war

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (WAVY) — A Vietnam War veteran is set to receive a Bronze Star this week for his acts of bravery during the Vietnam War in 1971, when the gun truck he was driving was ambushed in the Binh Dinh province.

Army Specialist Ronald Mallory will receive the Bronze Star at 3 p.m. Thursday at the U.S. Army Transportation Museum at Fort Eustis.

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. James M. Smith, the U.S. Army chief of transportation, will award the medal to Mallory in a limited attendance ceremony in the museum’s Vietnam exhibit.

Mallory joined the Army in January 1970 and was assigned to the 359th Transportation Company in Vietnam. He drove an M-52 A2 tractor that pulled 5,000-gallon tanker trailers full of various types of fuel.

After that, Mallory got an interest in driving gun trucks and connected with the crew of the Brutus. The driver of that truck was killed, and once the truck was repaired, Mallory was assigned to be its new driver.

Here’s what the citation says:

“For exceptional achievement on 23 February 1971 while serving as the driver and grenadier of a gun truck what had been targeted for destruction by the enemy. During convoy security operations, his company was ambushed and took on heavy gunfire by a superior hostile force in the Binh Dinh province of the Republic of Vietnam. Without hesitation Specialist Four Mallory executed a turn and pushed a burning gallon fuel truck from his path, so that he could rush his wounded crew members to safety and medical attention. Specialist Four Mallory’s bravery and professionalism is in keeping with the highest traditions of military service and reflect great credit upon him, his unit and the United States Army.”

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Mallory is from Louisa County.

Mallory’s family and fellow Vietnam gun truck crew members will attend the ceremony Thursday afternoon.

The ceremony will be available to attend virtually on the U.S. Army Transportation Museum’s Facebook page.