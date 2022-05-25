RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three Army bases in Virginia named in honor of Confederates could soon have new names.

A panel established by Congress was tasked with recommending new names for Army posts that commemorate Confederate soldiers. The commission, made up of former military officials, shared its proposals for nine Army posts on Tuesday.

Fort A.P. Hill, near the town of Bowling Green, would be renamed Fort Walker for Dr. Mary Walker, who treated soldiers during the Civil War and later became the only woman to receive the Medal of Honor.

Dr. Walker’s medal was rescinded before she died but President Jimmy Carter restored the honor, according to her biography on the U.S. Army website.

“This was an exhaustive process that entailed hundreds of hours of research, community engagement and internal deliberations,” retired Navy Adm. Michelle Howard, the chair of the Naming Commission, said in a statement.

Two other bases in Virginia would have new names if the panel’s recommendations are approved.

Fort Lee in Prince George County near the city of Petersburg would become Fort Gregg-Adams after Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg and Lt. Col. Charity Adams.

Fort Pickett, located in Nottoway County, would be renamed Fort Barfoot after Tech. Sgt. Van T. Barfoot.

“This recommendation list includes American heroes whose stories deserve to be told and remembered; people who fought and sacrificed greatly on behalf of our nation,” Adm. Howard continued.

The panel’s list of recommendations: