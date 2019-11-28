Armed Services YMCA asks for donations on Giving Tuesday to get military members home

(WAVY) — The Armed Services YMCA is asking for support on Giving Tuesday, the Tuesday following Thanksgiving.

Geico is partnering with the YMCA for the global day of giving.

When donations are made to the Armed Services YMCA, it helps a junior enlisted military member travel home for the holidays.

“Reconnecting military families during this special time of year is one small way Operation Ride Home is strengthening military families,” the YMCA said in a news release.

Geico Military will match the first $25,000 in donations given to the YMCA.