NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Gary Sinise Foundation and American Airlines are flying more than 1,900 families of fallen military members to Orlando for a stay at the Walt Disney World Resort.

The Gary Sinise Foundation will be hosting a sendoff party for families at Norfolk International Airport on Dec. 3.

The program, called Snowball Express, is an annual event by the foundation but has been on hold for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. American Airlines is sponsoring the trip.

Families will fly on 11 chartered American Airlines flights, which are staffed entirely by volunteer flight crews. The charters will make stops in 22 cities across the country with hundreds of participants traveling internationally, including from Guam, Japan, and West Africa.

The trip is five days long, and family members will spend time together and honor their lost loved one while cultivating relationships in a safe and welcoming environment.

“This program is part of the Gary Sinise Foundation’s year-round programming and support for families that honors their fallen hero, encourages them to make new memories, and provides opportunities to connect with others who know what they’ve been through,” The Gary Sinise Foundation wrote.