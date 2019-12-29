Airmen return from 6-month deployment just in time to celebrate New Year’s with family

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (WAVY) – Members from the 27th Fighter Squadron returned from deployment just in time to celebrate New Year’s with their family.

633rd Air Base Wing spokesperson Nicholas J. De La Pena says over 150 1st Fighter Wing and 192nd Virginia Air National Guard Airmen returned home from their six-month deployment from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

They arrived at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday at Joint Base Langley-Eustis. The 27th FS deployment was the largest and fastest deployment of U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors in aviation history.

“It was an honor to welcome our Airmen home this morning,” said U.S. Air Force Col. David Lopez, 1st Fighter Wing commander.

“We’re proud of the work they did while deployed, and we’re looking forward to getting the rest of the 2-7 home soon.”