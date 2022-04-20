JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Air Power Over Hampton Roads is gearing up for a comeback.

Officials from Joint Base Langley-Eustis say the air show is tentatively set for May 5 – 7, 2023.

Although they are still in the early stages of planning, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, and JBLE’s own F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team are confirmed to attend.

“It’s an honor to be such an integral part of this community and we’re extremely excited to come together and give back to Hampton Roads! We look forward to showcasing some incredible acts, STEM booths, food, fun and more,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory Beaulieu, JBLE installation commander.



“It’s been a rough couple of years for all of us, and this is a great opportunity to celebrate with our neighbors and enjoy some amazing displays of Air Power!”

JBLE plans to host a community-wide competition for the next APoHR logo. The announcement with official rules will be released in the next few days.