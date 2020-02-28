Air Power over Hampton Roads Air Show rescheduled for 2022

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Joint Base Langley-Eustis announced the Air Power over Hampton Roads Air Show has been rescheduled from this May to the summer of 2022.

Historically, JBLE has hosted bi-annual air shows for the community.

The installation’s current high-operational tempo results in scheduling conflicts and a lack of available aerial demonstration teams.

The 1st Fighter Wing and 633d Air Base Wing senior leadership determined it was in the best interest of both Langley and community partners to postpone the show.

“We look forward to hosting a great event which truly reflects the world’s greatest Air Force and the hard-working members of Team JBLE in the summer of 2022,” said Col. Clint Ross, JBLE installation commander.

“This was not an easy decision for us to make, nor was it made lightly. But after considering all options and available resources, we felt it was the right thing to do,” Ross said.

Follow the Joint Base Langley’s Facebook page for official notifications and the most up to date information on the event.

