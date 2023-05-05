LANGLEY AFB, Va. (WAVY) – A local school teacher got the ride of a lifetime Friday ahead of Airpower over Hampton Roads 2023 as she climbed into in the backseat of a F-16 fighter jet.

Poquoson High school teacher Becky Morrison was selected as the Thunderbirds Hometown Hero. She has been a teacher for 30 years and is currently an AP history teacher at the school.

After being briefed by the Thunderbirds, she got suited up and put on her famous Thunderbird helmet before soaring into the blue skies over Hampton.

She pulled 9.3 G’s, was just shy of going supersonic and went through the entire Thunderbird routine. She even had an opportunity to fly the plane.

“He said why don’t you do a roll? The first time he guided me through and then I was flying again and the second time I rolled again. … He said I was the best civilian he’d ever flown.”

The Airpower over Hampton Roads Airshow is this weekend, May 6-7 at Joint Base Langley Eustis in Hampton.