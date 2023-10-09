PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On today’s Military Minute, we highlight the sailors assigned to Airborne Command and Control Squadron 120 “Greyhawks”, as they spent some time serving the community. They volunteered at the Ida Barbour Early Learning Center in Portsmouth, the oldest daycare in Virginia providing care for over 110 years. They spent the day painting and restoring the playground area.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by McDonald’s of Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina.