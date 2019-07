VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A black bear was spotted near the back gate of Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana Wednesday morning.

According to NAS Oceana’s Facebook, the bear was seen at the Weapons Magazine on the base.

The bear is not considered a safety concern, but officials are encouraging all employees to bag their food trash, put it in a dumpster and make sure the dumpster is closed to keep the bear from populated areas.