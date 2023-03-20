HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – After a 4-year hiatus, Langley AFB will once again open its gates to the public as Air Power Over Hampton Roads returns May 6-7.

The airshow is Joint Base Langley-Eustis’ opportunity to welcome guests on base and showcase the aircraft and aircrew that work on the base daily.

One of those groups is the F-22 Raptor Demo Team, which showcases the 5th generation fighter’s advanced capabilities to the public around the world. The team is home-based at Langley AFB.

Captain Sam “Razz” Larson, is this year’s F-22 Raptor Demo Team pilot. As a child, he attended airshows in Iowa. It was an interaction with a USAF pilot which caused Larson to join the USAF.

This year’s headlining acts include the USAF Thunderbirds, Langley’s own F-22 Raptor Demo Team, the F-35 Demo, parachute teams and a variety of civilian performers. Langley will be the only airshow with the F-22, F-35 and Thunderbirds at one show site.

If you’ve attended the show in the past, there’s one major change this year you need to know about. Parking on base will be limited. You must request a parking pass in advance on the Airpower over Hampton Roads website.

Parking passes are not available just yet, as details are being finalized, but you should be able to start requesting them in the coming weeks. Visitors will be parked at various locations around Hampton. Transportation to the base will be provided.