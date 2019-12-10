Acting Secretary of the Navy announces new emphasis on education, details top 10 things that would ‘keep him up at night’

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The acting Secretary of the Navy touched on several topics when he visited Hampton Roads Tuesday.

Thomas Modly was guest speaker at the annual Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce meeting, and talked about recent tragedies and hope for tomorrow.

Modly also discussed the need for more ships and to get things done faster and at lower cost.

It was part of his list, which he said are the top 10 things that “would keep him up at night.” Modly admits the issues on the list aren’t funny, but are very telling.

Here’s the list, per Modly:

Ships: Right now, there are 290 Navy ships, but the president’s goal is 355.

Speed: The Navy needs to get things done faster.

Information: Information is critical to war fighters, and “our data environment” is complicated and unstructured.

Cost: Shipbuilding, for example, is expensive and can cost billions per ship.

Audit: The Navy is going after its first full-scale financial audit.

Education: Educating sailors will give them a competitive edge.

Adversaries: The U.S. has some adversaries, specifically China and Russia.

Warriors: Issues including healing within the special warfare community.

Time: The Navy’s biggest constraint is time.

Memories: Modly said the collective memories of the country and what is done to shape them.

On the issue of education, Modly announced they’re creating a Naval Community College.

“We’ve actually been talking to some of the universities here in the Hampton Roads area to be part of that consortium to give enlisted people the opportunity to earn degrees while they serve,” he said Tuesday.

Modly also expressed condolences for the lives lost in the recent attacks on Naval installations.

“We are determined as one Naval family to find the causes of these senseless murders and to stand united, for they are truly crimes that are committed against all of us,” he said.

Modly the called out by name three young sailors who stepped in during the shooting in Pensacola, Florida, and talked about their brave actions in the face of danger on base.