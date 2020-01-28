99-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor from Hampton Roads honored for service

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Elizabeth City community honored a very special World War II hero on Monday night.

Cecil Thomas Taylor is a 99-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor and one of the last known survivors from the Hampton Roads area.

Military officials flew in all the way from Hawaii to thank Taylor for his service.

He was just 21-years-old when the attack happened.

Dozens of members from the 1st Masonic District of North Carolina came together to say thank-you to a member of the “Greatest Generation.”

“I want them to see this, here I got an individual 99 years old who, without question, fought for his country,” said Scot Hardwick, with the Masonic district.

Taylor has seen a lot over the last century, but nothing stands out quite like December 7, 1941.

“Everything was on fire. Everything in Honolulu was on fire,” Taylor said.

Originally from Norfolk, Taylor was part of the newly-established 27th Infantry Regiment and was stationed with the U.S. Army at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii.

He had just returned from a night out with friends when he saw bombs falling on the nearby airfield and a small plane flying over him.

“Here came two streaks of machine gun fire and the bullets came right between us,” Taylor said. “Them bullets was hitting them stone walls and they were ricocheting, and they were coming right by us.”

Taylor barely escaped injury and went on to fight in the Guadalcanal campaign.

The lodge contacted Schofield officials in Hawaii about honoring Taylor.

A soldier from Schofield’s current 27th Infantry Regiment presented Taylor with challenge coins as a token of their appreciation.

“I think it’s important to carry on the legacy from the past soldiers while they’re still around so we can carry forward that dedication to duty and grit and that toughness onto our soldiers,” said Staff Sgt. James Frey.

Taylor’s story will be shared at the 80th anniversary of the 27th infantry regiment next year in Hawaii.

Tune in to WAVY News 10 for more coverage and stay up-to-date through the WAVY News App and on WAVY.com.