94th Fighter Squadron returns from five-week deployment in time for holidays

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — More than 300 service members and civilians from the 94th Fighter Squadron, and a group of F-22 Raptors assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing, returned home on Sunday after a five-week-long deployment.

According to a military spokesperson, the group participated in missions as part of a Dynamic Force Employment (DFE) to the United States Indo-Pacific (USINDOPACOM) area of responsibility. During the deployment, leaders say they worked to train and improve readiness for all members.

In the five weeks, the 94th FS worked with the 36th Airlift Squadron, from the 374th Airlift Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan, the 36th Contingency Response Group, Andersen AFB, Guam, and the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, of the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota.

“This was a great opportunity to demonstrate the readiness of the first team,” said Col. David Lopez, 1st FW commander. “But, we can’t do it alone. Getting these jets out the door, on short notice, takes teamwork. Having great mission partners at the 192nd Wing and 633d Air Base Wing ensures we’re ready to deploy anywhere in the world, at a moment’s notice. Even when staring down a pandemic.”

Despite the global Coronavirus pandemic, leaders say the 94th FS was able to complete their job by sticking to strict safety protocols.

“We’re very happy to report that none of our members contracted or spread the virus at any off-station location during this deployment,” said Lt. Col. Scott Crowell, 94th Fighter Squadron commander.

During the deployment, officials with the 94th FS say they achieved all of their missions and met all training objectives.

