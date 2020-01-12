29-year-old soldier from Newport News killed in Afghanistan

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – One of the U.S. soldiers killed by a roadside bomb on Saturday in Afghanistan was from Newport News, the Department of Defense says.

The two soldiers killed were Staff Sgt. Ian P. McLaughlin, 29, of Newport News and Pfc. Miguel A. Villalon, 21, of Joliet, Illinois.

Officials say both soldiers were assigned to 307th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Pfc. Miguel Angel Villalon (Courtesy – 82nd Airborne Division )

Staff Sgt. Ian Paul McLaughlin – (Courtesy – 82nd Airborne Division )

In a press release sent by the 82nd Airborne Division, officials confirmed the death of the two soldiers.

“When our Nation called for its best Airborne Combat Engineers to deploy into harm’s way, Staff Sgt. McLaughlin and Pfc. Villalon answered without hesitation,” said Col. Art Sellers, Commander of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

“Their loved ones are now surrounded by a caring community offering comfort and assistance through this difficult time.”

According to the release, McLaughlin joined the Army in 2012. His awards and decorations include the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star Medal, the Army Commendation Medal with “C” Device, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, the Army Good Conduct Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, the Combat Action Badge and the Basic Parachutist Badge.

McLaughlin is survived by his wife and four children.

Officials say Villalon joined the Army in 2018 and this was his first deployment. His awards include the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal with “C” Device, the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal and the Combat Action Badge.

He is survived by his mother in Chicago, Illinois, and father in Brownsville, Texas.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) expressed his sympathy for the soldier’s family, in a tweet Monday.