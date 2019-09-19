2019 NAS Oceana Air Show: What you need to know

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The NAS Oceana Air Show returns this weekend with something new!

For the first time, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds will perform a unique and sensational showcase. The Blue Angels will return in 2020.

Military planes of all shapes, sizes and speeds will take to the skies Saturday and Sunday.

Gates open at 8 a.m. and admission and parking are FREE.

The amazing flying so many come out to see is scheduled to begin both days at 10 a.m.

Performance Schedule

10 a.m. National Anthem & Flag Jump

Jack Links Jet Powered Waco Biplane Warm-up 10:38 a.m. Shockwave Jet Truck Warm-up

Hall Auto Dodge Hellcat Speed Run

Commemorative Flag Jump 11:03 a.m. Greg Shelton Stearman Solo

C-17 Globemaster & KC-135 Stratotanker Demonstration

Black Daggers / Red Devils Parachute Jump 11:56 a.m. GEICO Skytypers

Hellcat Burnout Demonstration

Air Power Demonstration

Black Daggers Combat Parachute Jump 1:41 p.m. Gene Soucy Samson Biplane Solo

Greg & Ashley Shelton Stearman Wingwalk

Jack Links Jet Powered Waco Demonstration 2:22 p.m. Super Hornet Tactical Demonstration

Navy Tailhook Legacy Flight (Super Hornet & F-4U Corsair)

Skip Stewart Biplane Demonstration 3:05 p.m. Shockwave Jet Truck 3:30 p.m. USAF Thunderbirds 4:30 p.m. Show Finish

In addition to the high-flying action, the Air Show also features static and ground displays. Check out a full list at this link.

Stop By to Say Hi

Chopper 10 will be part of the show. Stop by and see it on display. Your favorite WAVY TV 10 personalities will also be there.

Traffic Impact

There will be temporary road closures on London Bridge Road between Central Drive and International Parkway because of the air show. No traffic will be allowed on this section of London Bridge Road during these times, for safety reasons:

Friday, September 20 – 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 21 – 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 22 – 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Advanced warning signs will be posted advising motorists of the alternate routes.