18 marines, 1 sailor arrested for smuggling, drug offenses

SAN DIEGO (CNN) — Eighteen marines and one sailor were arrested Thursday on human smuggling and drug offenses.

They were pulled out of formation during a morning roll call at Camp Pendleton in California.

An official says the arrests are related to an incident earlier this month where two marines were charged with smuggling migrants across the southern border.

They were also based at Camp Pendleton.

Eight other marines were also questioned in alleged drug offenses unrelated to the arrests.

This all comes one day after the navy kicked an entire platoon of elite seals out of Iraq for drinking alcohol in a war zone.