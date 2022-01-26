17 Democratic Senators press DoD to protect servicemembers against inadequate private base housing

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — 17 Democratic Senators have joined together to form a new oversight effort in protecting servicemembers from unsafe living conditions at military bases.

The latest follows a recent $65 million settlement between the U.S. government and Balfour Beatty Communities (BBC) LLC, a privatized military housing provider that pled guilty to fraudulent business practices.

BBC currently manages privatized housing at 55 military installations across the country, including Fort Eustis and Fort Story in Virginia.

The Democratic Senators, including U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), have signed a letter to the Department of Defense requesting information regarding the management and oversight of long-term military housing contracts following the guilty plea by Balfour Beatty Communities LLC.

The letter inquires as to whether DoD plans to renegotiate or alter any of the existing terms of long-term contracts with private housing contractors to provide for more immediate and comprehensive oversight for military housing.

Read the letter HERE.

Joining Sen. Warner were 16 Senators including: U.S. Sens. Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Jack Reed (D-RI), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Jon Ossoff (D-GA), Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Patty Murray (D-WA), Bernard Sanders (I-VT), and Sherrod Brown (D-OH).