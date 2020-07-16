$10M gift from anonymous alum enables creation of cutting-edge veterans program at William & Mary

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — An innovative new program at William & Mary places veterans on the fast-track to help them navigate a new corporate landscape and make a healthy transition to civilian life after service.

Enabled by a $10 million gift from an anonymous alumna, the university has been able to develop the ‘Veteran-to-Executive Transition’ program (W&M VET) which aims to prepare veterans to excel in civilian leadership roles.

To lead the program, a new position of special assistant for military and veterans affairs was created. The person to fill the position has not been publicly named as of mid-July.

“These men and women put their lives at risk on our behalf while serving our country, and we owe them an enormous debt of gratitude. Through this program, we can do our part to ensure their successful integration into life beyond the military,” she said. “I believe William & Mary is an ideal place to help them prepare for their next career.” Anonymous Alumna | Trustee of the William & Mary Foundation

According to William & Mary, more than 83,000 active duty military service members are based in Hampton Roads. Every year, an estimated 12,000 to 15,000 service members in the region leave the military.

While many veterans programs offer general guidance and focus on immediate job placement, William & Mary is taking a longer-term and more comprehensive career transition. They’re aiming to support studies of business, law, international affairs, education, health management, entrepreneurship and other disciplines.

“We extend our enthusiastic thanks to our alumna for her generosity and inspiration. She challenged William & Mary to think transformatively about how we approach veterans’ education as a nation and to innovate in the way we support those who serve this country,” Rowe said. President Katherine Rowe | William & Mary

The alumna said she hopes that other donors will recognize the value in a coordinated approach to veterans education, and will help to support and sustain W&M VET in the long run.

