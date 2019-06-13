Skip to content
Military
House Democrats move to pass a trimmed defense bill
Special Report: Military medical cuts could affect everyone in Hampton Roads
7-year-old girl airlifted from cruise ship taken to CHKD
‘There’s a huge price’: Luria highlights Hampton Roads flooding fight
Dozens of civilian mariners deploy on oiler USNS Joshua Humphreys
More Military Headlines
Military Minute: PRIDE 5K
Coast Guard investigating illegal boat charters in Virginia
Strongest earthquake in 20 years rattles Southern California
Weapons elevators continue to plague USS Ford
Navy SEAL acquitted of murder in killing of captive in Iraq
Coast Guard, VMRC crews medevac man from sailboat near Eastern Shore
2 injured after military vehicle from Fort Pickett hit by tractor-trailer
Coast Guard asks for help ID’ing hoax caller near Pamlico Sound
US military says 2 service personnel killed in Afghanistan
Army’s David Bellavia is first living Iraq War veteran to receive Medal of Honor
Air Force
US prepped for strikes on Iran before approval was withdrawn
Black bear spotted at Naval Air Station Oceana
House passes $10B in funding for defense priorities
Defense Act aims at private military housing contractors
More Air Force Headlines
Navy
‘There’s a huge price’: Luria highlights Hampton Roads flooding fight
Dozens of civilian mariners deploy on oiler USNS Joshua Humphreys
Strongest earthquake in 20 years rattles Southern California
Weapons elevators continue to plague USS Ford
Navy SEAL acquitted of murder in killing of captive in Iraq
More Navy Headlines
Army
Army’s David Bellavia is first living Iraq War veteran to receive Medal of Honor
US to send 1,000 more troops to Middle East as Iran boosts enrichment
Defense Act aims at private military housing contractors
More Army Headlines
Marines
US to send 1,000 more troops to Middle East as Iran boosts enrichment
Defense Act aims at private military housing contractors
More Marines Headlines
Coast Guard
7-year-old girl airlifted from cruise ship taken to CHKD
Coast Guard investigating illegal boat charters in Virginia
Coast Guard, VMRC crews medevac man from sailboat near Eastern Shore
Coast Guard, good Samaritans save five people from capsized boat in Chesapeake Bay
Coast Guard assists disabled sailboat in Chesapeake Bay
More Coast Guard Headlines
