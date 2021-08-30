Military members volunteer to set up classrooms in Chesapeake ahead of upcoming school year

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Teachers in Chesapeake are getting a helping hand setting up their classrooms for the upcoming school year.

More than 425 military members from various commands are participating in this year’s “Servicing Our Schools” from Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads.

The two-day event began Monday and will through Wednesday helping 25 elementary, middle and high schools in Chesapeake.

The military members are helping lighten the school teachers’ loads by helping them set up their classrooms allowing the teachers to focus on other responsibilities related to planning, developing and organizing student instruction.

In previous years, some of the tasks the volunteers assisted with included preparing bulletin boards, sorting books for the student book baskets, distributing textbooks, assembling student furniture, cutting out letters, organizing books for classroom libraries, and arranging furniture within classrooms.

“It is an honor for our military members to give back to the local schools and show support to the teachers during this fantastic initiative,” said Capt. Matthew Frauenzimmer, Commanding Officer of NSA Hampton Roads.



“We have a great partnership with the local community and strive to continue to collaborate and sustain those relationships through service.”