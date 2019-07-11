Mike Tomlin Casino Night to kick start 23rd annual Hampton Roads Youth Foundation weekend

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A star-studded group of players and coaches from across the NFL are coming together again this week for the Hampton Roads Youth Foundation’s 23rd annual weekend.

The highlight is a two-day all-star football camp at Hampton University, where the players and coaches work with area children not only on football, but leadership skill development, violence and mental health awareness.

To help pay for it all, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin will host a very informal Casino Night at the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton on Friday night.

Steelers fans can rub elbows with coach Tomlin, along with Michael Robinson of the NFL Network, former Redskins safety DeAngelo Hall, Derrick Nadi of the Chiefs and other pro football stars. It runs from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and tickets cost between $50 and $150.

Coach Tomlin, a Peninsula native and William & Mary grad, has been coming to the event for a decade and wouldn’t miss it for the world.

“I view it as a blessing and an opportunity, but also an obligation. I’ve been blessed, and I think I need to share those, and encourage the next group of 757 young people who also love the game of football the way that I do. I really look forward to it. It’s always with excitement that I go out there and get an opportunity to interact with those people, and just be home. See you, it’s just a beautiful time. Reminds me that it’s almost football season.”

You can come hang out with us Friday night, for tickets you can go to hryf.org, call the Hampton Roads Convention Center. You can also go to the Hampton Roads Youth Foundation’s Twitter and Facebook pages.