NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Might Dream forum continues to invest in local entrepreneurs with daily pitch competitions.

The 3-day forum partnered with BlackBRAND, the Hampton Roads’ Regional Black Chamber of Commerce, to host the PitchBLACK contest.

“It is a very special pitch competition. Just for black-owned businesses,” said Blair Durham, Black BRAND President. “These are all local black-owned businesses. These are businesses that we know, like and trust already. Businesses that we are already supporting.”

40 local Black business owners will show up to the Assembly rooftop with hopes of competing.

Just 10 of those owners will be selected to pitch their business expansion plans.

The judges will ask competitors questions and after the second round, the top three owners will be awarded $4,000.

Tanya Rollins-Shadley, founder of ‘Meliq on the Move,’ hopes she is one of the organizations selected.

“We provide information and resources to differently-abled families through community inclusive events.

She created her business for her son Meliq and families within their community. If she wins, she will use the money to help more families.

“We had a few of our children that are a part of the organization pass over the past few months,” she said. “So, to provide bereavement support to those families while also expanding services to be able to do a dad support group.”

Rollins-Shadley has already won $500 and $1,000 with Black Brand. She is a proud B-Force accelerator grad.

Brian Owens, B-Force accelerator program manager, said he is so grateful music icon and Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams is investing in the community in this way.

“When we see some of the legends from our community coming back and not only doing things for our community but shining a spotlight on those who have always been here in the fight. That means everything to us!”

PitchBLACK is set to take place on November 3 from 12:45 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Another pitchBLACK competition is set to happen next week during Black Diamond Weekend.

To learn more about tomorrow’s event, email courtney.sessoms@blackbrand.biz.