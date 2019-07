(WAVY) — A Middlesex County man died in an ATV crash early Saturday morning in Pennsylvania.

It happened around 1:30 in Somerset County in the southwestern part of the state, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Alex Fitchett, 21, was reportedly riding an ATV when it hit a puddle, officials say.

Authorities say Fitchett was not wearing a helmet when he fell off the ATV. He died from his injuries.