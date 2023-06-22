PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mercy Chefs has deployed to Moss Point, Mississippi after a tornado damaged the community and displaced families.

The nonprofit began meal service Wednesday, June 21, from 4329 McInnis Avenue in Moss Point. The site is in the heart of the damage in the parking lot between City Hall and the local recreation center.

The deployment comes as the nonprofit is also responding in Perryton, Texas following a devastating tornado that left a path of destruction –leaving 4,500 residents without power.

“Each disaster we respond to impacts our team, but this tornado hits particularly close to home for us,” said Gary LeBlanc, founder and CEO of Mercy Chefs. “Moss Point is the hometown of our director of church partnerships, Joel Cauley, and we feel fortunate to be in a position to reach his community.”

Mercy Chefs has served more than 24 million meals since its founding in 2006 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina when LeBlanc went to New Orleans to volunteer and realized disaster relief could be done better.

To support Mercy Chefs in its current relief efforts, visit their website.