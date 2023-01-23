NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Parents and staff members in the Menchville High School community are concerned about school safety and communication after a student was assaulted during the school day by a trespasser.

Police division spokeswoman Kelly King tells us that three Hampton High School students have been charged with trespassing. One of them is facing assault charges.

King said that around 11:30 a.m. Friday, two Menchville students opened the door and let the trespassers in. They moved throughout the school, eventually finding the student who was assaulted – someone, police say, the trespassers knew, according to police.

The incident came 14 days after a tragedy at Richneck Elementary School rocked the Newport News school division, when a 6-year-old student got a gun past administrators and shot his teacher during class.

A Menchville parent who works for the school division and asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation from her employer said that school administrators didn’t notify families of the incident until 48 hours later.

“Fourteen days after a school shooting you have a security incident and you don’t let the parents of the building know? That’s a problem., the Menchville parent said. “I would much rather you tell me the little bit that you do know and fill me in later, than keep me blind for 48 hours.”

A staff member who also asked to not be named for fear of retaliation said that there are not enough security guards for the volume of students at Menchville. She said that prior to this incident, there was no one manning doors and checking visitors in.

“It’s a free for all,” she said.

School division spokeswoman Michelle Price tells 10 On Your Side that the investigation into the incident is ongoing. She said that two security officers will monitor the entry and exit of students and staff through the main entrance and will check visitors in.

Price said security protocols will be reviewed with students and staff. She added that the school security team will increase hallway patrols and student identification.

“One of the unauthorized visitors is facing assault charges and all of them will be charged with trespassing and may face other related charges,” Price wrote in a message to 10 On Your Side. “In addition, all NNPS students involved with this incident will face consequences per category BSC of the Rights & Responsibilities Handbook.

“Senior leadership is working with the School Board to investigate and address this incident. The safety and security of our students and staff is our priority.”