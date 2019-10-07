Mechanical issue leaves Coast Guard aircraft stuck circling above Elizabeth City

U.S. Coast Guard file image of the HC-130J Long Range Surveillance Aircraft.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – A Coast Guard aircraft is stuck circling in the skies above Elizabeth City and has been for hours.

The HC-130J Hercules aircraft took off from Coast Guard Station Elizabeth City at 9:49 a.m.

At 10:48 a.m. a mechanical issue was discovered while in the air, according to a spokesperson from the Coast Guard 5th District Public Affairs.

As of 2:30 p.m., the plane was still circling Air Station Elizabeth City as the Coast Guard worked to determine how to resolve the issue.

According to the Coast Guard, the HC-130J fleet carries out traditional missions, including search and rescue, cargo and personnel transport, law enforcement and international ice patrol.

