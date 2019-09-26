MEAC play the rest of the way for Norfolk State

NORFOLK (WAVY) — After a tough out of conference schedule that included two games games against FBS programs, Norfolk State finally begins conference play on Saturday when the Spartans host Florida A&M at 4:00 at Dick Price Stadium.

The Spartans opened the season with a 24-21 loss at Old Dominion but rebounded the following week with a 44-21 victory over Virginia State.

That was followed by setbacks against FBS school Coastal Carolina and Montana State, a nationally ranked FCS team.

“We told our team that was all preseason,” head coach Latrell Scott said. “We could have gone 4-0 or 0-4 and would not have mattered towards our goal. Florida A&M is a step towards our opportunity to be MEAC champs.”

In the preseason predictions, Norfolk State was picked to finish 7th in the MEAC, but the players bring a confident attitude as conference play is about to get underway.

“We were projected to finish second to last in the conference,” wide receiver Da’Kendall James said. “We’re about to play a team projected to finish third in the conference, we can make a statement the first game of the season and open some eyes up in this conference.”

