Protestors call on stoney for answers after being tear-gassed Monday: ‘Where were you’

UPDATE 1:10 P.M.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney met with protestors today at to apologize for police activity Monday night that resulted in peaceful demonstrators being tear-gassed before the 8 p.m. curfew.

Hundreds of people demonstrated today at Richmond City Hall prior to the Mayor’s arrival and continued to shout after he arrived asking for his resignation and Richmond Police Chief William Smith to be fired.

“I apologize, we violated your rights,” Stoney said to the crowd.

Stoney has had a hard time addressing the crowd because of the number of people talking at the demonstration. But he received cheers when he said, “I will march with you. I will stand with you.”

Smith also addressed the crowd saying, “We have made mistakes. We are working hard to fix this. It’s my city too.” He then knelt and took a knee with demonstrators.

A protestor in the crowd read a list of demands that includes police giving a verbal warning before deadly force is used and eliminating the choke-hold maneuver.

Speakers at the event also called for Mayor Stoney and Chief Smith to join their protest tonight at the State Capital and walk with them.

The crowd at Richmond City Hall on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney met the group to apologize for police actions on Monday night that resulted in peaceful demonstrators being tear-gassed by Richmond City Police prior to the 8 p.m. curfew. (Photo: Tayla Cunningham)

UPDATE 7:35 A.M.

The fourth day of protests in Richmond started out peacefully, but quickly turned into chaos when Richmond Police officers deployed tear gas on a crowd near the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue.

Video shows that tear has was deployed around 7:30 p.m. — Richmond’s curfew starts at 8 p.m.

Shortly after 8 p.m., police tweeted that officers were cut off by violent protesters and that the gas was necessary to get them to safety.

To our peaceful protestors: We are sorry we had to deploy gas near the Lee Monument. Some RPD officers in that area were cut off by violent protestors. The gas was necessary to get them to safety. — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) June 2, 2020

But later at 9:47 p.m., Richmond Police sent out another tweet saying that the tear gas was unwarranted. According to police, the officers were pulled from the field and will be disciplined.

Chief Smith just reviewed video of gas being deployed by RPD officers near the Lee Monument and apologizes for this unwarranted action. These officers have been pulled from the field. They will be disciplined because their actions were outside dept protocols and directions given. — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) June 2, 2020

Mayor Stoney said on Twitter that he wants to apologize in person to the protesters who were tear-gassed. He is asking them to attend a meeting outside of City Hall today at noon.

“Words cannot make this right, and words cannot restore that trust broke this evening,” the Mayor said on Twitter. “Only action. Only action will repair this community. Come to City Hall tomorrow at noon. I want to say sorry. I want to listen.”

In response to the tear gassing, Congressman A. Donald E. McEachin said on Twitter, “…There is no excuse or justification for tear gassing a lawful, peaceable protest, a protest about stopping police brutality.”

Reporter Kerri O’Brien also contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 8News for ongoing updates.