Richmond police chief resigns after weeks of protests across the city

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney announced the Richmond Police Chief William Smith has resigned from his post at a press conference on Tuesday.

“As of this morning, I requested Chief Smith’s resignation, and he has tendered it,” Stoney said.

This announcement came after multiple clashes between RPD officers and protesters over the last few weeks.

Smith was with the RPD for 23 years and was nearing his one year anniversary as the city’s police chief.

“Let me take a minute to say, Chief Smith is a good man, he has served this city for a very long time,” Stoney said. “He has put his heart and soul into the service of this police department and the city and I thank him for his service.”

Jody Blackwell, interim Chief of the Richmond Police Department

However, the mayor added it was time for Richmond to move in another direction.

“One thing is clear after the past few weeks, Richmond is ready for a new approach to public safety,” Stoney said.

Stoney named Captain Jody Blackwell as the interim Chief of the RPD. Blackwell has been with the department for 22 years.

8News received images and videos of officers in riot gear appearing to fire tear gas and smoke canisters at the crowd on Monday night. Some protesters say they were hit with rubber bullets.

Also that day, a 22-year-old woman was arrested on felony charges after protests Sunday night and a Richmond Police cruiser appeared to hit a few protesters Saturday.

Richmond Police Chief William C. Smith said in a statement that protesters were not peaceful Sunday night and “Organizers were intent on provocation and creating mayhem by throwing rocks and other objects at the officers on duty, who showed great restraint in response to these attacks.”

At a press conference earlier today, Gov. Ralph Northam said he had seen videos of these incidents going around and that officials would be taking a look at them.

The ACLU of Virginia, Southerners on New Ground and Richmond for All sent a letter to Richmond Police Chief William Smith, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond City Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin about the last few weeks of protests.

In their letter, the groups said they were concerned about the RPD’s use of violence against protesters. They specifically cited Saturday night’s SUV incident and June 1, when tear gas was deployed on peaceful protesters.