HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hunger in the community may be the last thing on your mind when you find yourself stuffed on Thanksgiving Day, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a real problem. To fight it, the Mayflower Marathon is returning to the peninsula the weekend before Turkey Day.

The 57-hour food collection effort will last from November 18-20. Physical donations can be dropped off at the Kroger locations at 5007 Victory Blvd. in Tabb and 1050 W. Mercury Blvd. in Hampton. And the best part is, they’re drive-thru style so you don’t even need to leave your car.

On the Southside, donations will also be accepted at the Pembroke Mall (behind Target) in Virginia Beach and the Kroger at 1017 University Blvd. in Suffolk.

“Donations to this drive will make a significant impact to help children, families, seniors, and veterans across the Peninsula who are struggling with hunger,” according to a release.

Most needed items include frozen turkeys, canned beans, vegetables (low sodium) and fruit (low sugar), boxes of rice, instant potatoes and hearty soups. A full list of acceptable and preferred donation items can be found on the Food Bank’s website.

Organizers are encouraging those who donate to post on social media with the hashtag #Thisis3daysofgiving.

The 26th annual iteration of the drive is supported by 106.9 The Fox, FM99, Bud’s Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning and Electric and Kroger, in partnership with Coliseum Central and the City of Hampton.