HONOLULU (KHON2) — Christmas is a day of joy for millions of children worldwide.

But this year will be especially hard for the keiki and families who lost everything in the Maui fires.

Since the fires in August, the Maui community has come together to help those who need it most, and this holiday season more Maui businesses and organizations are joining forces so kids can still have a magical Christmas with a keiki toy drive which is already underway.

“This is for the keiki in our community who were affected by the fire disasters in Lahaina and Kula,” said Tapani Vuori, General Manager at Maui Ocean Center. “It’s super important we bring some sense of normalcy to our kids.”

Sunday, Nov. 26 through Dec. 10, anyone can drop off new and unused toys to Maui Beach Hotel, Maui Ocean Center, the Maui Visitor Bureau or American Savings Bank in Kahului during normal business hours.

“We know it’s going to be tough and it’s going to be hard for these families,” said Greg Peros, General Manager at Maui Beach Hotel and member of Kiwanis Maui Strong Committee. “If we can put a smile on their face, even just for a moment, I think that would be great.”

Kiwanis also donated school supplies along with monetary donations to Sacred Heart’s in Lahaina.

Neighbor island residents or visitors can donate to the Kiwanis Club of Maui here, and all the money will go towards purchasing gifts for Lahaina keiki.

Toys will be accepted for newborns to 17 years old.

Parents whose kids are registered with Kiwanis Club, Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce, or American Red Cross will be eligible for the free gifts.

“Think about the child whose life you’re about to change, and the big impact it will have on them,” said Vuori.

Gift cards will also be accepted at the locations. All the gifts will be wrapped and distributed at Maui Ocean Center on Sunday, Dec. 17.