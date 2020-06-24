Maui Jack’s Waterpark to open July 1

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — Maui Jack’s Waterpark announced it is reopening to the public on July 1.

The park said there will be changes in place as the top priority is the health and safety of guests and employees.

“A lot of thought and planning has been put into how we can open while keeping social distancing guidelines in place, so we encourage you to read the two flyers below, which outline the new safety measures for our Play It Safe plan at Maui Jack’s,” said park officials.

Maui Jack’s also said that they will be open at 50% occupancy each day based on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Thank you all SO MUCH for your patience and understanding. We know you have all been as anxious as we have been to have a final word on when we are opening. We look forward to another wonderful season splashing the days away here in Chincoteague and we can’t wait to see you,” officials continued.

