Mathews School Board votes to change name of Lee-Jackson Elementary School

A statue of Confederate commanding general Robert E. Lee is seen in the crypt of the US Capitol in Washington, DC on August 24, 2017. – With moves to dismantle Confederate monuments gaining momentum, Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leader in the House of Representatives, recently called for Confederate statues to be removed from the US Capitol. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Mathews County School Board voted Tuesday to change the name of Lee-Jackson Elementary School in Mathews.

School Board Chairman John Priest says the vote was 4-0, with one abstention. The decision to rename the school, named after Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, comes as districts across the commonwealth and country remove symbols honoring former Confederates.

Priest says a subcommittee will be formed to gather recommendations for a new name, which will be determined no later than December 15.

Latest Posts: