Mathews School Board votes to change name of Lee-Jackson Elementary School

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Mathews County School Board voted Tuesday to change the name of Lee-Jackson Elementary School in Mathews.
School Board Chairman John Priest says the vote was 4-0, with one abstention. The decision to rename the school, named after Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, comes as districts across the commonwealth and country remove symbols honoring former Confederates.
Priest says a subcommittee will be formed to gather recommendations for a new name, which will be determined no later than December 15.
