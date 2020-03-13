Masters golf tournament postponed due to coronavirus

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 11: A detail of the Masters leaderboard on the first hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Augusta National decided Monday to postpone the Masters because of the spread of the coronavirus.

Club chairman Fred Ridley says he hopes postponing the event puts Augusta National in the best position to host the Masters and its other two events at some later date.

The 2020 event was set to run from April 9-12.

It’s the latest major sporting event to be cancelled due to the virus. The NCAA Tournament was canceled on Thursday and nearly every major sports league has decided to suspend their seasons in the meantime.

Ridley did not say when it would be held. The PGA Tour has canceled all events through the Masters, and golf has a full schedule of events through the year.

The next major would be the PGA Championship in San Francisco in May.