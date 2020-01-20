Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Hampton Roads

Black American civil rights leader Martin Luther King (1929 – 1968) addresses crowds during the March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial, Washington DC, where he gave his ‘I Have A Dream’ speech. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Events in Hampton Roads and across the country will honor an American icon, the late civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is intended as a day of service, a time to empower individuals and strengthen communities — a sentiment heard in King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech. Today’s holiday marks the 37th anniversary of the first federal holiday honoring an African-American.

Hampton

One day of service initiative starts at 9 a.m. at the Peninsula Foodbank. The food drive, now in its fourth year, brought in the equivalent of more than 26,000 meals in 2019.

The Hampton University Student Government Association will host its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. march and program starting at 10:15 a.m. at the Emancipation Oak. The march ends at Robert. C. Ogden Hall on campus, where a program will follow at 11 a.m. The march and program are free and open to the public.

Norfolk

A ceremony will be held at the Attucks Theatre before a march to the MLK Memorial. The event starts at 10 a.m. with doors opening at 9 a.m. Reverend Dr. Yvonne Y. Delk will be the keynote speaker. It’s free and open to the public.

Portsmouth

The Urban League’s 36th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast will be held at the Renaissance Hotel from 7 a.m. to 10: 30 a.m. The sold out event is expected to have 750-plus attendees.