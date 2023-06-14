NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk held a ribbon cutting for its new affordable housing community on Wednesday.

Market Heights is a brand new 164-unit income restricted apartment community in Norfolk’s St. Paul’s District.

The apartment community is less than a mile from the Norfolk downtown business district and provides residents with quick access to Waterside District, MacArthur Center, Norfolk State University, Norfolk Scope, Harrison Opera House and Chrysler Hall.

This is the first property to meet the city’s new resiliency code that addresses flooding, energy efficiency and building integrity.

Market Heights features upscale amenities such as a resident clubhouse, secure building access, a fitness center, playground, on-site laundry, bicycle storage and a dog park.

The apartment homes will house residents who earn 40 to 60 percent of the areas median income.

“With Market Heights, we are responding to a well-documented need for high quality affordable housing,” says Steve Lawson, chairman of the company. “According to HUD, 25 percent of renter households in the area are cost burdened, spending up to half their income on housing.”

Lawson has also partnered with the Hope House Foundation and Volunteers of America to provide services for residents with disabilities. Thanks to a $100,000 grant from Sentara, residents will soon be able to take advantage of a telehealth booth and food pantry.

If interested in Market Heights, click here.