NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The highly-anticipated Market at THRIVE officially opened its doors on Nettles Drive in Newport News, just in time for the busy holiday season.

This in the first free grocery store on the Peninsula. It is open to residents of Newport News, Hampton, York County and Poquoson — and there are no income restrictions. Customers are allowed to shop at the free food market once every 30 days.

Thanks to a $1.25 million capital campaign, THRIVE is more than doubling in size, creating more room for a garden, a financial wing and the market at its new location.

The organization aims to help 30,000 people per year within the store’s first two years of opening.

Executive Director Angela York told WAVY there is a stigma with food insecurity, when it comes to asking for help. The new food market model aims at making people feel welcome and comfortable.

“In our new place, the goal is it’s 100% clients choice, which means you walk in the free store and you can pick out 100% of your own groceries,” said York. “That gives you dignity. It allows you to pick out food you want and need for your family.”

The market at 12749 Nettles Dr. celebrated its opening day on Nov. 20 with 25 shoppers. The market is now open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and on Fridays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

It is important to note that customers interested in shopping at the market must book an appointment. Go to this link to book your 15-minute visit.

Due to high demand opening week, all shopping appointments for Nov. 25 through Dec. 1 are booked.

Appointments for the following week will be available to book beginning Saturday, Dec. 2 at 11 a.m.

A note on the THRIVE Peninsula website states, “Thank you for your patience as we navigate the large amount of press we’ve received and the overwhelming number of requests for visits. We plan to increase the number of weekly shopping appointments in upcoming weeks.”

If you’d like to support THRIVE Peninsula, there are options to donate to the market or the capital campaign, on the organization’s website. You can also drop off donations.