CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the homes of many of these military families with a special gift from Trees for Troops.

Hundreds of donated trees are being gifted to the Marines and Sailors at Camp Lejeune.

“We are going to give away 900 trees that have been donated to us courtesy of FedEx and The Christmas Spirit Foundation,” said Yolanda Mayo, deputy operations officer for MCCS Lejeune and New River.

People from all across the country pitched in to purchase these trees and make the holidays for our troops a little brighter. Some of them even waited in line for hours.

“We’ve been a little tight on money the past few months and getting a free tree for the holidays is like, fantastic,” said Megan White.

The smiling faces of our servicemen and women make it all worth it.

“It’s a challenging life in the military. And this is one way that not only says a base or an installation, but the communities that give back, it’s very much appreciated,” said Commanding General of Camp Lejeune Andrew Neibel.

A few military members even volunteered to help spread the joy to others.

“I came from Camp Pendleton. And we actually got trees when we were there, me and my family. So I wanted to get back and kind of be able to help out,” said Jesse Terrsuso.

Donors who couldn’t show their appreciation in person left notes on the branches of each one.

“God bless our troops. Thank you for your service. It’s just the perfect way for us to kick off the holiday season and you know, give them a little boost,” said Mayo.

This year, The Christmas Spirit Foundation is distributing over 15,000 Christmas trees to other bases around the country.