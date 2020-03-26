Marine at the Pentagon test positive for coronavirus; marks first case at the pentagon

FILE – This March 27, 2008, aerial file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. The Pentagon is reconsidering its awarding of a major cloud computing contract to Microsoft after rival tech giant Amazon protested what it called a flawed bidding process. U.S. government lawyers said in a court filing this week of March 13, 2020 that the Defense Department “wishes to reconsider its award decision” and take another look at how it evaluated technical aspects of the companies’ proposals to run the $10 billion computing project. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — A U.S. Marine stationed at the Pentagon tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, according to the Department of Defense (DOD.)

Virginia’s first COVID-19 case was a marine who recently returned home from official business overseas. 

Officials said the Marine followed U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines by isolating himself when an immediate family member began to show symptoms. 

They said he sought medical help as soon as he became sick.

Officials said his workspace has been cleaned and an investigation is underway to limit risk to other employees at the Pentagon.

