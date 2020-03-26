Marine at the Pentagon test positive for coronavirus; marks first case at the pentagon

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — A U.S. Marine stationed at the Pentagon tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, according to the Department of Defense (DOD.)
Virginia’s first COVID-19 case was a marine who recently returned home from official business overseas.
Officials said the Marine followed U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines by isolating himself when an immediate family member began to show symptoms.
They said he sought medical help as soon as he became sick.
Officials said his workspace has been cleaned and an investigation is underway to limit risk to other employees at the Pentagon.
For the latest numbers nationwide and in our region and the latest coronavirus news, click here.
