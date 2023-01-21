WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Thousands took to the streets of D.C. for the 50th annual March for Life, this year with a new focus going into 2023.

Crowds cheered “Hey hey, ho ho, abortion has got to go,” as people from all across the country marched, to make their voices heard, and stand against abortion. This is the 50th year of the anti-abortion march but the first one since the Supreme Court struck down the federal right to an abortion.

“We will march until abortion is unthinkable,” March for Life organizer Jeanne Mancini said.

“The next phase now begins and that’s what this year’s march is all about: the next steps in a post Roe era,” House Republican Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) said.

For Holly Montanari, this is the 20th march she has attended and she says she’s proud to see younger people coming out in support.

“That’s really what motivates me to keep coming back and supporting them too because they’re gonna have another fight on their hands, now that it’s at the state level. And it’s a celebration today,” Montanari said.

Many at the march say even though the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, they came out to march because they say there is still more work to do.

“And our goal really is to make abortion unthinkable, so it’s not just the laws but to change peoples’ minds as well,” Skylar Culberston said.

“We are a pro-life generation and we are going to be the ones not only to overturn Roe, which we’ve already done, but to end abortion throughout all 50 states,” Allie Frazier said.

Congress was not in session during the event, but participants say they’re still sending a strong message to lawmakers.

“Stand with us for the human rights for every human being,” Frazier said.