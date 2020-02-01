Manteo woman convicted of involuntary manslaughter in drug-related death of Kitty Hawk resident

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — A woman from Manteo was convicted of involuntary manslaughter Thursday in the death of another woman from Kitty Hawk.

The Kitty Hawk Police Department announced Friday Clara Kane Williams was convicted on the charge following an “exhaustive” investigation into the death of Caitlin Palmiter.

Williams was indicted for selling heroin laced with fentanyl to Palmiter is June 2019.

Under the Death by Distribution of Certain Controlled Substances Act, which went into effect December 2019, people can be charged with second-degree murder for distributing certain controlled substances.

