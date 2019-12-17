Manteo man charged with first-degree murder after shooting victim dies at hospital

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — A Manteo man has been charged with first-degree murder after authorities say they found him at the scene of a fatal shooting Monday night on Vista Lake Drive.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 600 block of Vista Lake Drive, and deputies found the male victim with a gunshot wound to the stomach area. He later died at the hospital.

Deputies say they found Timothy Lee Sauls, who lives in the 600 block of Vista Drive, at the scene and took him into custody. He’s being held with bond denied in connection to the shooting.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t released additional details in the case, but is asking anyone with information to give them a call at 252-475-5980.