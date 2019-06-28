Man’s charges dropped in Hampton shooting case

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Charges have been dropped against a man who was arrested in connection to a shooting in Hampton earlier this year.

A 36-year-old man was hurt in the shooting on Mary Peake Boulevard back in April.

Police originally charged Gene Mozelle Jr. with maiming and shooting at an occupied dwelling, among other counts.

Court records show those charges have been dropped.

A second suspect, Bobby Mozelle, had his charges of malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied dwelling dropped as well.