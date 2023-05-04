KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A manhunt was underway Thursday night after the suspect in the Walmart standoff that happened early Wednesday in Wallace escaped the hospital where he was receiving treatment.

WNCT’s Claire Curry reports Jerry Arnold Flakes Jr., 30, was being held at ECU Health Duplin Hospital in Kenansville when he escaped custody. Capt. Scott Kennedy with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 5:30 p.m. Thursday that Flakes had escaped after he was under watch by police from ECU Health Duplin Hospital.

Raw interview with Duplin County Sheriff Stratton Stokes (Claire Curry, WNCT video)

Duplin County Sheriff Stratton Stokes said he requested new scrubs from staff at the hospital, exited the main entrance to the hospital and disappeared into the woods.

A command post was set up at the Duplin Health Department in Kenansville and officials were actively searching for Flakes. He was last seen wearing a blue scrubs top, pants, white socks and a gold chain.

If you see him, you are asked to call the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 296-2150 or your local law enforcement. Residents were encouraged to lock their vehicles and homes.

Raw video from Kenansville, site of manhunt for Jerry Arnold Flakes Jr. (Claire Curry, WNCT video)

Officials from the sheriff’s office were joined by members of the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Wallace Police Department, Kenansville Police Department, ECU Health Duplin Hospital police, the NC State Highway Patrol and the NC State Bureau of Investigation.

Kenansville manhunt search (Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

Flakes was facing charges related to a four-hour standoff that happened at the Walmart in Wallace. He tried to steal a delivery truck and later ended up surrounded by law enforcement. Negotiations took place as Flakes held a rifle to his head, threatening to kill himself.

Officials said when he turned the gun on law enforcement, shots were fired and Flakes was injured. He was then taken to ECU Health Duplin Hospital.

Flakes had not officially been charged since he was under mental evaluation and had not been released from the hospital.