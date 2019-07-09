Man with weapons barricades himself in Va. Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — SWAT presence was requested Monday night in Virginia Beach after police say a man refused to exit the home.

Police say they received a call for a domestic case in the 400 block of Becton Place at 8:37 p.m.

As of 10:42 p.m. Monday night, police say they have not been able to communicate with the man. MPO L. M. Bauder says the subject is the only one in the home.

“Officers on scene are continuing efforts to communicate with the male who is still inside the residence. This is still an active case and police ask you to avoid this area.” -Master Police Officer L. M. Bauder, Public Affairs Officer with VBPD

