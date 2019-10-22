Man wearing clown mask robs Sonic in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a commercial armed robbery in Suffolk.

Emergency Communications was contacted Monday shortly after 10:30 p.m., advising of a robbery at the Sonic located in the 1500 block of North Main Street.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that a man wearing a hooded jacket and clown mask entered the business, displayed a handgun and demanded money. He then ran away on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

Police say surveillance video footage will be released when available.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Suffolk Police, the Suffolk Crime Line, or submit tips online at P3 Tips.