Troy Gerald Spriggs (Photo provided by the Mathews County Sheriff’s Office)

MATHEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Mathews County are searching for a man wanted in connection to several charges, including abduction, strangulation and assault.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened last Sunday.

44-year-old Troy Gerald Spriggs is known to walk on East River Road in the Cardinal area.

There is no additional information at this time.

If you see him, please contact the Mathews County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 725-7177.

