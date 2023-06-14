PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a June 12 shooting.

According to police, 22-year-old Risaiah Lorenzo Wyatt is wanted for a shooting that happened at the intersection of Portsmouth Blvd and Frederick Blvd.

Wyatt has been charged with two counts of malicious wounding, use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Portsmouth Police Department Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536. Or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477).

Please be advised, Wyatt is considered armed and dangerous.