Man wanted for New York homicide arrested in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man wanted for a double shooting in New York State that left a man dead and another seriously injured was arrested in Hampton.

The Elmira Police Department says 42-year-old Edward D. Baugh, of Elmira, New York, was tracked to the home in Hampton and taken into custody this week without incident with help from Hampton police.

Baugh was indicted on March 2 by a grand jury on a second-degree murder charge after the shooting in Elmira back on February 7. Police said the shooting happened on W. Sixth Street at Johnson Street. Two men were found shot outside a home. One later died.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.